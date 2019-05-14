Police: Florida man arrested after allegedly climbing into bed with Maine girl

A Florida man is facing criminal charges after police say he broke into a home in Maine and got in bed with a juvenile girl.

Officers responding to a report of an unwanted person at a home on Orchard Farms Road in York spoke with a girl who said a man had just entered her bedroom and got into bed with her, according to the York, Maine Police Department.

After speaking with the victim and searching the area with a K-9 officer, police tracked down the suspect, Claudio Pinto, 31, of Miami, and arrested him on charges including burglary and assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call York police at 207-363-4444.

Anonymous tips can be made through the Seacoast Crime Stoppers at 207-439-1199 or by logging on to http://www.seacoastcrimestoppers.com.