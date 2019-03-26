Police: Heroin, fentanyl recovered during Mattapan drug bust

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Mattapan man is facing drug trafficking charges after officers searching his home found heroin, fentanyl, and packaging materials, officials said.

After a brief foot chase Monday morning, members of the Boston Police Department’s Drug Control Unit arrested Roberto Polanco, 37 about 10 a.m., according to Boston police.

A subsequent search of his home allegedly uncovered 267 grams of heroin, 133 grams of fentanyl, $5,671 in cash and materials typically used in the packaging and selling of illegal drugs.

He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on two counts of trafficking Class A drugs.

