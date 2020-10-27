Police ID woman struck, killed by vehicle on Rhode Island highway

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WHDH) - Police have identified the woman who was struck and killed by a motorist on a highway in Rhode Island on Monday night.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 295 in Smithfield just before 7 p.m. pronounced 62-year-old Lori A. Mollicone, of Johnston, dead at the scene, according to state police.

A preliminary investigation indicates Mollicone was in the center lane on the northbound side of the highway when she was hit, police said.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact state police at 401-444-1000.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)