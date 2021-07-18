TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the two women who were found dead in a Tyngsboro home on Saturday.

Emergency crews responding to a report of two unresponsive people inside a home on Mascuppic Trail around 10:45 a.m. found a 91-year-old Doris Gariepy and 38-year-old Tonya McKinney dead inside, according to Tyngsboro Police Chief Richard D. Howe.

Shortly after their arrival, specialized devices worn by Tyngsborough firefighters indicated dangerous levels of carbon monoxide in the building. The home was subsequently ventilated by firefighters.

“On behalf of the department, we would like to extend our deepest sympathy to the families of the deceased,” Chief Howe said in a statement released Sunday. “This is an absolute tragedy and we will continue to work diligently to determine how this occurred.”

Tyngsborough Police, Fire and National Grid remain on scene Saturday looking to identify the cause of the dangerous levels of carbon monoxide.

The incident remains under investigation by the Tyngsboro Police Department.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

