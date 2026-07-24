BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police Friday identified the victim of a gruesome murder on Boston Common that occurred early Wednesday morning.

Boston police first responded to a radio call for a man hurt at the intersection of Boylston Street and Tremont Street at approximately 5:18 a.m. When officers arrived, they said they found Jonathan Sanon, 35, of Norwood, “suffering from trauma.” Sanon was taken to Tufts Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

Ashlie Jeremie, 27, of Bedford, has been charged with his murder.

Police said Jeremie was also accused of a separate incident that same morning in which he assaulted a Boston University student with a metal pole, causing the victim to fall to the ground. He is also charged with Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, and Larceny Under $1,200.

Jeremie was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Thursday morning. He was held without bail and ordered to undergo a 20 day mental health evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital.

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