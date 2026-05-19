HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was killed after he crashed into a home in Hanson Monday night, according to Hanson Police Chief Michael D. Casey and Hanson Fire Chief Robert O’Brien.

Crews responded to a single-family home on High Street at approximately 6:22 p.m. after police said they received several 911 calls from neighbors reporting the crash. When Hanson police and firefighters arrived, they said they found a Chevrolet pickup truck that had rolled over onto its side after it crashed through a bay window at the front of the home.

The driver, who was the only person in the truck at the time, was unconscious and trapped inside. After a lengthy extrication with hydraulic rescue tools, Casey and O’Brien said fire crews were able to get the man out of the vehicle, and he was rushed to Brockton Hospital, where he later died.

The driver was identified as Brian Crowley, 58, of Hanson.

“It’s unfortunate. It’s one of those things that we hate to go to. Small town, we know a lot of the people, and we just want to take care of who we have in the town,” Casey said.

The truck was towed away, and police said High Street was closed through the evening hours on Monday.

No one inside the home was hurt.

Police said speed was not a factor in the crash.

The cause is under investigation by the Hanson Police Department and State Police Detectives assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS).

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