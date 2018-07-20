Police identify man killed in Hampton, NH motorcycle crash

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Hampton, New Hampshire have identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday.

Michael Cook, 32, of Seabrook, New Hampshire, was killed following the 5:44 p.m. single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Ocean Boulevard, police announced Friday.

An investigation determined Cook was traveling north when he lost control of the motorcycle and was ejected.

He was taken by the Hampton Fire Department to Portsmouth Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Thursday.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

