Police identify man killed in New Bedford shootout

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials identified a man shot to death in New Bedford Saturday night, and are still investigating the shooting that also left another man in the hospital in serious condition, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting on Ashley Boulevard at 7:05 p.m. found a 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old man, later identified Paul Collazo-Ruiz, of New Bedford, suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. Collazo-Ruiz was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 20-year-old was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence and remains in serious condition.

