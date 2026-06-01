TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - On Monday, the Tewksbury Police Department asked for the public’s assistance with an investigation into a suspicious person who was reported at a bus stop in the town on Monday morning.

On Tuesday, police said there was no longer a threat to the public, and the man had been identified as a contractor taking photos while working for a bank.

Tewksbury police said they were called to the area of Farmer Avenue for a report of a suspicious incident at approximately 7:30 a.m.

A resident reported that a man drove slowly near the bus stop where several children were standing, alarming the children and causing them to run from the area. The resident also told police that the man then appeared to take a photo of one of the children’s homes.

Police said the man was driving what appeared to be an older-model Ford Escape.

Two children who were at the bus stop said they saw the man, ran home, locked their doors, and waited until their parents could take them to school.

Following an investigation, police say the man was identified, and there is no threat to the public.

On Tuesday, the Tewksbury police chief released a statement, saying, “I believe it is important to explain the balance we must strike as a police department. When concerns are raised involving children or circumstances that may present a risk to public safety, we have an obligation to investigate thoroughly and share information with the community when appropriate. At the same time, it is equally important that we follow the facts wherever they lead and provide updates when additional information becomes available,” said Chief Ryan Columbus. “In this case, parents and children reported behavior that caused concern. We take those concerns seriously. Making the public aware of a potential risk while conducting a thorough investigation is part of our commitment to community safety and transparency. Just as importantly, bringing closure to an incident when the facts are established is part of that responsibility as well.”

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