ONTARIO, Calif. (WHDH) – Police in Ontario, California are still investigating after a man detonated two explosives inside a Southern California Sam’s Club last week.

Authorities released surveillance video of the suspect, 49-year-old Hugo Gonzalez, on Monday. The video showed him walking into the warehouse store on Thursday.

The suspect was seen wearing a medical mask and an LA Dodgers hat.

No one was injured in the incident and there was no significant damage. Employees used fire extinguishers to put out the flames.

Gonzalez was arrested three miles from the Sam’s Club after a short pursuit. He has been charged with suspicious of arson and possession of a destructive device.

Authorities are still investigating a motive. They say Gonzalez is not connected with any known criminal organizations – nor is he on a terrorist watch list.

Gonzalez has also never worked for the company.

