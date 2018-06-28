Police in Malden searching for missing girl

MALDEN (WHDH) - Police in Malden are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing teenage girl.

Officers are searching for 14-year-old Ayaliz Delarosa, officials said. She was reported missing Thursday.

Delarosa is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, and a medium build.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts or has information that could help investigators is asked to contact the Malden Police Department at 781-322-1212.

