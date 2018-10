BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester Friday night.

Officers responded to the area of 107 Columbia Road for reports of shots fired.

One male, whose name and age were not released, was transported to a local hospital.

The extent of his injuries is unknown.

The incident is under investigation.

