Police investigating after 2-car crash on Zakim Bridge

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a two-car crash on the Zakim Bridge that caused traffic troubles overnight.

Police say a MassDOT vehicle was hit from behind by another driver while traveling southbound.

The driver of the MassDOT vehicle sustained minor injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

