Police investigating after Brockton boy shot in eye by paintball gun

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) – Police are investigating after a Brockton boy was shot in the eye with a paintball gun Monday night, officials said.

Cody Hilts, 12, was outside of a neighbor’s home on Ford Street about 6 p.m. when he was hit. He says the shot came from a black car that was headed in his direction.

“I saw the guy. He had a gun. I don’t even know why they’re doing it,” Hilts said. “They were probably just trying to get attention and they’ve been shooting everywhere, so whoever did it, shame on you. No reason to do it.”

After he was struck, Cody says he stumbled into his house, where his mother called 911.

“There were also like 6-year-olds, 7-year-olds, all the way up to 15 playing out here all day long,” said Serena Hilts, Cody’s sister. “It could’ve been any of those children.”

Police are also investigating several other reports of paintball shootings that occurred Monday in the city. A woman and two men told police that they were also struck by shots fired from a dark-colored sedan.

Cody’s injury is not permanent and he is expected to make a full recovery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brockton police at 508-941-0234.

