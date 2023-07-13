BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway after a bullet was fired through a window of a popular North End bakery late Thursday night.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Hanover Street around 11 p.m. found a bullet hole in one of the windows of Modern Pastry.

The business was closed at the time of the shooting and there were no reported injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to call Boston police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)