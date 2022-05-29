BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car struck a pedestrian in Boston Sunday, leaving the person with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a crash at Cambridge and Blossom streets found a car had struck a pedestrian, police said. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

