Police investigating after fatal car crash in New Hampshire

SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after one person died and another was seriously injured after a car crash in New Hampshire Friday.

Troopers responding to reports of a car crash on I-89 in Sutton, New Hampshire found a pickup truck traveling south left the roadway and crossed the highway into the woods, rolling over and ejecting both occupants, police said. The passenger, identified as Jonathan Mainguy, 35, of Nashua, New Hampshire, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 42-year-old Nashua man, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The crash is under investigation. No other information was immediately released.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)