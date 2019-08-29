Police investigating after gunshot victim dropped off at Brockton Hospital, bullet-riddled SUV found in parking lot

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - (WHDH) — An abandoned, bullet-riddled SUV was found in the parking lot outside Brockton Hospital after a 21-year-old man was dropped off to be treated for gunshot wounds early Thursday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of gunfire in the area of 47 West Chestnut St. around 1:40 a.m. found 25 shell casings nearby on Fulton Street and a Volkswagen with windshield damage in a driveway on Tremont Street, according to the Brockton Police Department.

Upon learning a man was undergoing treatment at the hospital, investigators spoke with security officers who said they noticed a shot up Dodge Durango leave the area after the victim was dropped off at the emergency room.

The Durango was later found in the hospital’s parking lot and seized as evidence, officials said.

A family member who dropped off the victim reportedly told police that she “did not see anything” and was “unaware of the circumstances of the shooting.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brockton police detectives at 508-941-0234. To leave an anonymous tip, text the word “BROCKTON,” plus tip information to “CRIMES.”

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

