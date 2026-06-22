BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway after a man was shot on Main Street in Brockton on Sunday night.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 555 Main St. around 7:45 p.m. found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Brockton police.

The man was conscious when responders arrived and has been transported to the hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.



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