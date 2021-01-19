LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a man was wounded in a shooting in Lawrence late Monday night.

Investigators responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Lawrence and Common streets around 10:30 p.m. found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to Lawrence General Hospital before being transferred to a hospital in Boston.

The shooting doesn’t appear to be a random and there is no threat to the public, police added.

It’s not clear if any arrests have been made.

No additional information was immediately available.

