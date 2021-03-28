Police investigating after motorist slams into Subway restaurant in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a motorist slammed into the front of a Subway restaurant in Boston early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the area of 904 Huntington Avenue around 2 a.m. found a sedan crumpled up against the building and debris scattered all over the sidewalk.

Video from the scene showed heavy damage to the vehicle and a gaping hole in the storefront.

A Brookline police officer reportedly tried to stop the driver for speeding prior to the crash.

The driver was taken into custody at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

