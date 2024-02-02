MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was rushed to the hospital Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle in Milford, officials said.

Officers responding to multiple 911 call reporting a pedestrian struck in the area of 194 West St. around 6:30 p.m. found the victim injured and began rendering aid, according to the Milford Police Department.

The victim was transported by Lifeflight to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester to be treated for serious injuries, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

