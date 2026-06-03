BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Campus surveillance video from Massasoit Community College in Brockton captures the culprits on camera. First, they’re seen opening a garage door, then methodically walking in and out of the maintenance building and taking off with thousands of dollars’ worth of landscaping equipment.

The police chief said it happened three separate times between May 23 and 25. Three people are allegedly responsible, taking off with weed whackers, backpack blowers, push mowers, and drawers filled with power tools.

The price tag for all things taken is said to be around $30,000.

Campus police are receiving help from state troopers assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office, along with Brockton police detectives. They say that a silver Ford F150 pickup truck that was used in the break-ins was stolen from Carl Avenue in Brockton.

Police say what’s most confusing is the 100-acre campus loaded with security cameras, and they’re in plain view.

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