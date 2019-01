LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after shots were fired at a sport utility vehicle Wednesday night in Lawrence.

The incident occurred on Route 495 southbound, police say.

The SUV sustained a flat tire as a result of the shooting.

Small bullet holes could be seen on the rear driver’s side bumper.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)