BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Hyde Park after a shots fired incident occurred in broad daylight Friday.

Officers were called to the scene on Georgetown Road around 4 p.m. for reports of shots fired and recovered ballistic evidence upon their arrival, according to Boston police.

No injuries have been reported.

No further details were released.

