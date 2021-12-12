DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police say they are investigating after a social media post promoting a high school hockey game in Danvers used a picture of a BB gun.

A photo on Snapchat Friday showed a student holding a BB gun, police said. Students said they were promoting a hockey game between Saugus High School and Lynn English at Essex Tech.

Police said the photo was not a credible threat and students are cooperating with officials, but there will be extra police at the high school Monday.

