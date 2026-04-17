TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police say a nurse was assaulted at Tewksbury State Hospital Friday morning.

Tewksbury police say around 9:49 a.m., they responded to the hospital after it was reported a staff member was assaulted by a patient.

When they arrived, police found a male patient who was secured to a chair and administered medication before they got there.

Police say an investigation showed the patient went up to the nurses’ station and was acting erratically. When a mental health worker approached him, the patient struck the employee in the face twice.

The patient was charged with assault and battery on a health care worker.

This is the second attack at the hospital in just two days.

On Thursday, police responded to the hospital for a patient who shattered a window before barricading herself in the bathroom.

Ryan Wilkins, a nurse at the hospital and a member of the Massachusetts Nurses Association, said all of this is deeply concerning.

“It’s incredibly concerning, it’s scary, it’s saddening,” Wilkins said. “We’re at risk of losing a lot of very talented healthcare workers in this building that are dedicated professionals caring for these patients.”

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