HAMPSTEAD, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation after responding to a reported untimely death in Hampstead, New Hampshire, officials said.

The Attorney General’s Office is investigating the untimely death of a woman at a home in Hampstead, Attorney General John M. Formella announced.

While the investigation is just beginning, there is no known threat to the general public at this time.

The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain under active investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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