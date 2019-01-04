Police investigating after woman in vegetative state for more than decade gives birth

(CNN/WHDH) — Authorities in Arizona have launched a rape investigation after a woman in a vegetative state gave birth at a nursing facility, officials said.

The woman, who had been unresponsive for at least 14 years, stunned unaware workers at the Hacienda Skilled Nursing Facility in Phoenix when she went into labor and gave birth to a healthy child this past weekend, according to multiple reports.

Investigators are working to determine who is responsible for impregnating the woman, who nearly drowned more than a decade ago.

A woman familiar with what happened said workers could not believe what was unfolding in the victim’s room.

“None of the staff were aware that she was pregnant until she was pretty much giving birth,” she told azfamily.com.

Workers first responded to the victim’s room when a sudden moaning sound was heard.

Adult Protective Services has since deployed a team to conduct safety checks on all patients at the facility.

No suspects have been identified but sources told the news outlet that the patient required round-the-clock care and that many people had access to her room.

An investigation is ongoing.

