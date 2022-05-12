STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a young man was found dead in Wells State Park in Sturbridge early Thursday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to the parking lot of the park around 3:30 a.m. found the 20-year-old victim’s car, which was unattended with the engine running, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Several K9 teams were called in to search the area. The victim, a native of Weston, was found dead in the park shortly after 6 a.m. His name has not been released.

State police say the man had been missing since Wednesday afternoon.

There were no additional details immediately available.

The Worcester District Attorney’s Office is leading the investigation.

