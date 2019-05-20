Police investigating apparent beating outside Lawrence nightclub

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence police are investigating after a man was injured during an apparent altercation outside a downtown night club.

Officers responding to a reported disturbance outside a nightclub on Common Street on Friday assisted with dispersing a large crowd.

When officers learned a potential beating victim was at Lawrence General Hospital, they went to interview him but learned the 26-year-old Stoughton man had signed himself out, according to Lawrence police.

When officers reached out to Stoughton police to make sure a well-being check was conducted at his home, they learned he had been admitted to a Boston hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

