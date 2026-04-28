BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating an armed Roslindale bank robbery Tuesday morning.

Around 11:56 a.m., Boston police responded to 930 American Legion Highway for reports of an armed bank robbery at TD Bank.

Police say a preliminary investigation found three suspects went the bank and two of them demanded money at gunpoint. The third stayed outside in the vehicle.

The suspects fled the area to American Legion Highway in the direction of Cummins Highway.

An investigation is ongoing.

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