Police investigating Brighton shooting that left victim with life-threatening injuries

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting overnight that left one person hospitalized.

Officers responding to the scene on North Beacon Street in Brighton around 11 p.m. found one person suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

No additional information was immediately released.

