Police investigating Brighton shooting that left victim with life-threatening injuries

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting overnight that left one person hospitalized.
Officers responding to the scene on North Beacon Street in Brighton around 11 p.m. found one person suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.
No additional information was immediately released.
