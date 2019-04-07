Police investigating crash involving motorcycle, car in Middleton

MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a two-vehicle crash in Middleton on Sunday.

Police responding to River Street about 1:30 p.m. say the accident involved a car and a motorcycle.

A state police reconstruction team is also on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

