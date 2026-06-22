BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Hyde Park on Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting near the Readville Commuter Rail Station around 6:30 p.m. found a person suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

Witnesses say they heard a motorcycle engine followed by several gunshots.

A motorcycle, a shell casing, and what appeared to be a firearm could be seen in the street.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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