MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in New Hampshire that left a juvenile injured early Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 610 Grove St. in Manchester shortly before 12:30 a.m. found a juvenile victim who had been shot in the foot, according to the Manchester Police Department.

The victim was taken to Elliot Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have since learned that the victim was walking along Grove Street when someone in an older model Honda drove by and fired out of the vehicle.

A bullet hole was also found in a nearby wooden fence, along with several shell casings.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

