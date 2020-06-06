Police investigating fatal crash in Hooksett, NH

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a two-car crash that left one person dead in Hooksett, New Hampshire Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Hooksett Road at 10:20 a.m. found a Chevrolet Aveo had collided with a GMC Yukon travelling in the opposite direction, police said. The 62-year-old male driver of the Aveo was pronounced deceased at the scene and 47-year-old female driver of the Yukon was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police are investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call 603-624-2560 ext. 322.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)