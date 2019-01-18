Police investigating fatal crash on I-495 in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal crash Friday night in Tewksbury.

Officers responded to the area of Route 495 southbound near Exit 29 for reports of a single-vehicle accident.

The right lane remains closed.

No further details were immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News for the latest developments.

 

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending