Police investigating fatal crash on I-495 in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal crash Friday night in Tewksbury.
Officers responded to the area of Route 495 southbound near Exit 29 for reports of a single-vehicle accident.
The right lane remains closed.
No further details were immediately available.
An investigation is ongoing.
