Police investigating fatal crash on I-495 in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal crash Friday night in Tewksbury.

Officers responded to the area of Route 495 southbound near Exit 29 for reports of a single-vehicle accident.

The right lane remains closed.

No further details were immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News for the latest developments.

#MAtraffic Rte 495 S/B prior to x39 in #Tewksbury, RTL closed due to fatal crash. Single vehicle, single occupant. Crash under investigation by members of Troop A, MSP Recon, Crime Scene, and DA. Further details will be released later this evening. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 18, 2019

