TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver opened fire on another driver early Friday morning in Taunton, according to Taunton police.

Officials say it took place just after 8 a.m. in the area of Fifth Street and West Water Street. The victim was not hit but investigators found two bullet holes in their car.

Taunton police tell 7NEWS a person of interest was taken into custody on unrelated charges in another jurisdiction. They did not specify what charges.

Police say that person is expected to face charges in connection to this shooting.

Taunton police are currently investigating what lead to the shooting.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)