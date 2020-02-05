MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man who reportedly acted suspiciously near a school in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Officers and a police K-9 who responded to a report of a suspicious man are searching the area of Titus and Floyd Avenues near Mount Zion Christian School, according to Manchester police.

There is no threat to the students or faculty as officers have already walked through the school and remain on the grounds, police added.

No additional information has been provided.

