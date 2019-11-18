Police investigating school bus crash in Milford that left 11 children hospitalized

MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) – Police are investigating a school bus crash in Milford on Monday that left several people, including 11 children, hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported school bus crash on Dilla Street about 3:30 p.m. assisted with transporting 11 Woodland Elementary School students to the hospital, according to Milford police.

The students were hospitalized as a precaution with what are being described as “minor injuries.”

The accident occurred when a car crossed the median and struck the bus, which was carrying 50 to 60 children.

“It sounded like two boulders hitting each other and breaking,” 10-year-old Vincent Caldiera said. “The bus started to shake a little.”

Vincent said his shin collided with the metal backing on the seat in front of him and that several students were also injured.

“Some of the kids blacked out for a little while. I only blacked out for like a second or so,” he said.

Vincent’s father Manny said, “I just resolved to stay calm because I can imagine a lot of parents were losing their minds. So, I just stayed calm, I got him a treat and I took him to the hospital.”

A teacher was reportedly driving behind the bus and stopped to help the frightened children.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

