ROWLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was flown to the hospital late Monday night following a car crash involving a pedestrian in Rowley.

State troopers and Rowley officers responding to Haverhill Street around 11 p.m. found one person suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to state police.

The victim was flown to the hospital via a medical helicopter.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)