PELHAM, NH (WHDH) — A string of shoplifting incidents at local liquor stores are under investigation.

Police said two suspects have stolen more than $500 worth of products.

The suspects are accused from stealing items at stores including Pelham and Salem, New Hampshire along with Andover, Massachusetts.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)