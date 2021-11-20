ORFORD, N.H. (WHDH) -

Officials are investigating a suspicious death in Orford, New Hampshire, the Attorney General’s Office said Saturday.

The investigation also involves a location in Newport, New Hampshire, officials said.

Officials said there was no known danger to the public. No other information was immediately available.

