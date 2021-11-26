HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Barnstable police launched an investigation after homes on the Kennedy Compound in Hyannisport were vandalized earlier this week.

Officers responding to a report of vandalism at two residences on Marchant Avenue around 9 a.m. Wednesday found multiple windows of the homes shattered.

Two vehicles had additionally been vandalized on Squaw Island Road but it is unclear if those vehicles belong to members of the Kennedy family.

Chris Kennedy’s home, which is located about one mile away from the compound, also had several broken windows following the act of vandalism.

“Nobody likes to be attacked like that. The threat is real for us,” Kennedy said, “but the police have done a really good job investigating and we’re pretty confident that whoever did that will come to justice.”

Due to the fact that many homes in Hyannisport are seasonal, Barnstable police say they are working with Hyannisport Security to determine if any other homes or vehicles were vandalized.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

