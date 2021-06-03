SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a gay pride flag on the lawn of a Somerville home was targeted by vandals on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Somerville police responding to a report of vandalism at a home on Puritan Rd. were shown a video from a witness in which a juvenile boy took the flag from the homeowner’s lawn.

The boy proceeded to vandalize the flag before returning it, according to Somerville police.

Police have identified the boy involved in the incident.

No further information was immediately available.

