WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WHDH) - Police in Rhode Island are investigating after a video began circulating on several social media platforms depicting a person dressed in what appeared to be Ku Klux Klan robes walking around West Warwick.

Cell phone video taken at approximately 2 a.m. on Monday captured a person wearing a white robe with a pointed hood walking out of a gazebo on Main Street. As the person walks away, the person recording follows them down the street. The video abruptly stops when the person in the robes turns around.

Surveillance video from a nearby store also captured the person walking further along Main Street.

West Warwick police said they have not received any additional reports of similar activity, and this appears to be an isolated incident. They said there is no known threat to the public at this time.

The incident is under investigation by the West Warick Police Department’s Detective Division.

Anyone with information about the situation is asked to contact the Detective Division at 401-827-9044.

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