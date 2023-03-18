WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a violent head-on crash in Wrentham on Friday that left a woman with serious injuries.

A pickup truck crossing Route 140 slammed into a Hyundai, leaving both vehicles severely damaged.

A woman was taken to the hospital. The pickup truck driver was uninjured.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox