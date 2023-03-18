WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a violent head-on crash in Wrentham on Friday that left a woman with serious injuries.

A pickup truck crossing Route 140 slammed into a Hyundai, leaving both vehicles severely damaged.

A woman was taken to the hospital. The pickup truck driver was uninjured.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)