Police: ‘Light plane’ crashes into backyard in Woburn

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are scouring a section of Woburn after police say a small plane crashed in the woods.

A Columbia Aircraft LC41 has crashed into a wooded area in Woburn around 11 a.m. according to a press release issued by the Federal Aviation Administration.

A resident said that his son called and told him that a plane “fell out of the sky” and into their backyard in the area of Minchin Drive and Henderson Road.

This was reportedly followed by an explosion.

The plane began its journey in New York, according to Massachusetts Port Authority.

Emergency crews are on scene looking for survivors.

State police are assisting with the search.

The FAA is enroute to investigate the incident.

There is no word on what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

*AVIATION INCIDENT* WOBURN @WoburnPolice Media should stage at the REEVES SCHOOL in Woburn 240 Lexington St, Woburn, MA 01801 — John M. Guilfoil (@johnguilfoil) September 15, 2018

