HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - Holbrook police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a 16-year-old girl hurt Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency responders said they received a 911 call reporting a teenager had been struck by a vehicle in the area of 10 North Shore Road at approximately 2:30 p.m.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the girl was walking home from a nearby bus stop when she saw a vehicle traveling along the shoulder of the road in her direction. The vehicle hit the girl, causing her to roll over the hood before falling to the ground, Holbrook Police Chief David Del Papa said.

The vehicle fled the scene following the crash.

The girl was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Holbrook police.

The crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Detective Michael Szczesny at the Holbrook Police Department at 781-767-1212.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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